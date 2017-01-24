Search

Former Newham child prodigy ‘truly surprised’ to be named in New Year’s Honours

07:00 24 January 2017

Anne-Marie Imafidon

Archant

Former child prodigy Anne-Marie Imafidon is once again stealing the spotlight, but this time for being the youngest scientist on New Years Honours list.

The entrepreneur, who passed an A-level exam at the age of 11, is now one of the top six most influential women in science and has already been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II this month.

Anne-Marie, 26, who grew up in Stratford and had passed GCSE exams in maths and computing by the age of 10, was honoured for her contribution to science, technology, engineering, maths and girls’ education.

“I’m ecstatic beyond words. This is divine, simply God-sent,” she said.

“I’m truly surprised, honoured and humbled.

“Honestly, this is not for me. I dedicate it to my team at Stemettes, volunteers, partners, sponsors, mentors, and my family.

“This is a sign of what is to come, inclusivity in the stem sector and girls’ education are important for all - it’s an honour and a privilege to lead it.”

The founder of Stemettes, a group which aims to highlight women in science, technology, engineering and maths, believes being part of the Excellence in Education scheme, which is based at Stratford’s Sarah Bonnell School, has helped her become the youngest scientist to be made an MBE since the honours system started in 1890.

“Nobody would have expected this when my journey started with mathematical and science games at Excellence in Education programme a few years ago,” she said. “It helps anyone tackle educational and even professional challenges with ease.”

Anne-Marie, the eldest of five children dubbed Britain’s braniest family, wishes her grandparents could have come over from West Africa to see her being honoured.

“They would love anything from the Queen of England,” she said.

“When they heard about it on the phone, one of them burst in song after recovering from the initial pleasant shock.”

Former Newham child prodigy 'truly surprised' to be named in New Year's Honours

