Search

Advanced search

Forest Gate students launch refugee awareness campaign

17:43 01 February 2017

Year eight students from St Bonaventure's present Refugee Welcome campaign

Year eight students from St Bonaventure's present Refugee Welcome campaign

Archant

A group of students have started a campaign to raise awareness of the issues refugee families face arriving in the borough.

Comment

St Bonaventure’s Year Eights Ethan Suppaya, Dellon Velichore, Chinedu Uzoalor, Jesse Okoro and Tyler Cullen led an assembly on plans to help TELCO and the Refugees Welcome campaign at the school, in Boleyn Road, Forest Gate today.

The boys are already planning to host a basketball tournament and a display highlighting the plight of refugees to help raise money for the cause.

Andy Lewis, assistant headteacher and director of RE, said: “I am incredibly proud of these young men who are showing exactly what it means to be a student of the school.

“Already they have lots of exciting plans to help raise funds towards the TELCO refugee housing appeal and this campaign is needed now more than ever before,”

“The World seems to have lost some of its compassion and these are uncertain times. I am proud that our students want to help.”

Keywords: Forest Gate

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Forest Gate students launch refugee awareness campaign

17:43 Jacob Ranson
Year eight students from St Bonaventure's present Refugee Welcome campaign

A group of students have started a campaign to raise awareness of the issues refugee families face arriving in the borough.

Forest Gate

Newham College unveils LGBT version logo

16:30 Jacob Ranson
Councillor Steve Bradshaw, Principal & CEO Di Gowland, Councillor Rachel Tripp and HR Director Olivia Besly.

Newham College unveiled a rainbow-coloured version of their logo to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transexual community.

Newham College

Forest Gate Community School soars up nationwide tables

15:00 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Forest Gate Community School headteacher Simon Elliot celebrates with students

A school in Forest Gate is celebrating its position amongst the top 20 in the country for GCSE results progress.

Forest Gate Community School

Big Debate: Do Newham MPs have a duty to trigger Article 50?

13:00 Sebastian Murphy-Bates
This week's Big Debate asks if Newham MPs should triger Article 50

This week’s Big Debate asks if your MPs should trigger Article 50

Liberal Democrats

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

Sheena Boll

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now