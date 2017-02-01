Forest Gate students launch refugee awareness campaign

Year eight students from St Bonaventure's present Refugee Welcome campaign Archant

A group of students have started a campaign to raise awareness of the issues refugee families face arriving in the borough.

St Bonaventure’s Year Eights Ethan Suppaya, Dellon Velichore, Chinedu Uzoalor, Jesse Okoro and Tyler Cullen led an assembly on plans to help TELCO and the Refugees Welcome campaign at the school, in Boleyn Road, Forest Gate today.

The boys are already planning to host a basketball tournament and a display highlighting the plight of refugees to help raise money for the cause.

Andy Lewis, assistant headteacher and director of RE, said: “I am incredibly proud of these young men who are showing exactly what it means to be a student of the school.

“Already they have lots of exciting plans to help raise funds towards the TELCO refugee housing appeal and this campaign is needed now more than ever before,”

“The World seems to have lost some of its compassion and these are uncertain times. I am proud that our students want to help.”