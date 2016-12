Forest Gate man charged with distributing terrorist publications

A 23-year-old man was charged with terrorism offences this morning.

Sabbir Miah, of Forest Gate, has been charged with three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested by officers from the Met’s counter terrorism command on December 6. Miah will appear on bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 5.