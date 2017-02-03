Forest Gate GP practice with 13,000 patients rated ‘outstanding’

Woodgrange Medical Practice in Forest Gate has been rated "outstanding" in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture: Muhammad Naqvi. Archant

Doctors have hailed their practice’s “outstanding” status as a team effort.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forest Gate surgery Woodgrange Medical Practice was today awarded the Care Quality Commission’s highest rating for their “clear vision and leadership”.

Inspectors note patients’ “consistently postive feedback” and the practice’s strong record in caring for patients with diabetes, asthma and mental health conditions – as well as its use of “innovative and proactive methods” to improve patient outcomes.

The Woodgrange Road practice won “outstanding” rating for being effective and well-led, awarding it a “good” rating on being safe, caring and responsive to people’s needs.

GP partner Muhammad Naqvi praised the teamwork at the surgery, which has 13,000 patients on its books.

“I think we are really responsive to the patients’ needs,” said Mr Naqvi, 38. “We are working in a difficult climate from a financial perspective but also from the demand – in a borough like Newham the population always in flux.

“We have got a great team and the practice is really well led, we are very conscientious and try to leave no stone unturned.”

Following their visit in May, inspectors also praised the “oustanding” work of the practice nurse Noreen Gilhespy, who runs various health based community groups to encourage patient’s general health, exercise and social interaction and had extended provision to other local practices.

Fellow partner, Dr Yusuf Patel, says the surgery has ballooned from when he started in 1989 as the sole GP partner with 1,300 patients.

“It’s a wonderful acknowledgment and it’s good for Newham,” he commented.

“This shows a lot of the hard work and team-work that our staff have put in. We just wanted to do our best and show what work our team can do – this is a fantastic surprise.”