Forest Gate councillor calls for questions

15:00 02 January 2017

Cllr Seyi Akiwowo wants to hear from anyone in her ward who has a question to ask the council.

Cllr Seyi Akiwowo wants to hear from anyone in her ward who has a question to ask the council.

Seyi Akiwowo

A Forest Gate councillor has invited people from her ward to send in questions they want her to ask the mayor and council.

Inspired by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s use of questions from the public during Prime Minister’s Questions, Forest Gate North’s Cllr Seyi Akiwowo has asked voters to submit one question for her to ask at the next full council meeting on January 30.

More details are available at forestgatenorth.com.

