Forest Gate church to provide ‘high-energy’ service to reflect diverse demographic

A modern service is being launched at All Saints Church, to encourage different audiences along. Rev Milen Bennett at the church. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Archant

Worshippers looking for a “celebratory” type of service need look no further than Forest Gate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All Saints Church, Hampton Road, is to introduce relaxed prayer and “high-energy” praise at Sunday evening services from February 5.

Rev Milen Bennett, a curate at the church, says the clergy hopes to appeal to the array of diverse, international communities living locally.

“We will have fantastic music, coloured lights – and a celebratory and clubby atmosphere,” he said.

“So someone who is not part of any church, whether that’s a young man or girl, can walk in from the street and be able to feel at home.

“They will feel the hospitality – the whole environment will speak to them.”

At present, the Anglican parish offers more traditional services during the week.

But the priest-in-charge of All Saints, Rev Jeremy Fraser, says there is a need for something more “high-energy” for some members.

“People have different tastes and needs,” he said.

“It [the service is going to have less litugy, less formal prayers. It is just different in style.”

The reverend say his multi-cultural parish is already made up of Portuguese, Caribbean, African and Eastern European worshippers.

He says he would welcome more diversity amongst his members to reflect the broad international community present in Forest Gate.

“It will be a wonderful coming together,” he said of the new worship sessions.

Headsets in a variety of languages will be available so that as many people as possible can join in at the same time.

Rev Fraser said a similar service has already been running successfully at St Paul’s Church in Maryland Road, Stratford.

Runs 6-7pm, every Sunday from February 5. All Saints Church, Hampton Road, Forest Gate, E7 0RF (opposite Esso). Contact Milen on 07951 321563.