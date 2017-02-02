Forest Gate artist draws her neighbours

When Eleanor Pearce moved to Forest Gate, she decided the best way to get to meet her neighbours would be to draw them.

The professional artist, a director at Islington Arts Factory, began three years ago by putting a call out to community group Forest Gate Life.

Since then Eleanor, 37, has drawn the portraits of 20 people at home in her studio.

“I thought it would be an amazing way to connect with my community. Through word of mouth the project has grown.

“I absolutely love the area,” she said.

“It’s a unique situation being one to one with someone. You get a unique insight into people. I want to give people a chance to be in the spotlight.”

Eleanor’s drawings will be on display in a free exhibition at Forest Gate Library from Thursday, March 16.