Football fan dies after London Stadium heart attack

A Manchester United fan has died after suffering a heart attack while watching his side play at the London Stadium.

The 64-year-old man was taken ill yesterday evening, during the second half of his side’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

He was later pronounced dead at an east London hospital.

A West Ham United spokesman said: “West Ham United are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Manchester United supporter who was taken ill at yesterday’s fixture.

“The thoughts of everyone at West Ham United are with the gentleman’s family and friends.”