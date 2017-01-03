Football fan dies after London Stadium heart attack
11:28 03 January 2017
Archant
A Manchester United fan has died after suffering a heart attack while watching his side play at the London Stadium.
The 64-year-old man was taken ill yesterday evening, during the second half of his side’s 2-0 win over West Ham.
He was later pronounced dead at an east London hospital.
A West Ham United spokesman said: “West Ham United are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Manchester United supporter who was taken ill at yesterday’s fixture.
“The thoughts of everyone at West Ham United are with the gentleman’s family and friends.”