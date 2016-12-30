Fog causes continued misery for London City Airport passengers

Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled flights at City Airport over the past few days. PA Archive/PA Images

Another day of thick fog has caused travel chaos for passengers travelling in and out of London City Airport.

Passengers faced ruined festive plans after poor weather conditions resulted in dozens of flights being cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Up to 38 outbound flights had been cancelled by 1.30pm according to the live departure board on City Airport’s website after thick fog descended upon the capital.

Other outbound flights were delayed or awaiting more information while large numbers of incoming flights were rediverted.

It is the third day of successive fog although flights were also cancelled before Christmas because of visibility issues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning to notify people of “freezing fog” throughout the day.

City Airport tweeted earlier: “Due to foggy weather conditions, flights are subject to delays & cancellations, passengers are advised to contact airline for more info.”