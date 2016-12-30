Five people rescued by firefighters in Stratford flats blaze

Fire crews rescued five people in the flat in Great Eastern Road, Stratford. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Firefighters have saved two adults and three young children from a burning block of flats.

All five were said to be suffering from smoke inhalation after being rescued from a third floor roof of a residential block in Great Eastern Road, Stratford, last night.

They were led to safety by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus and were treated by London Ambulance Service crews.

More than 30 other residents were able to escape the building by themselves.

Six fire engines, and 35 firefighters and officers from stations including Plaistow and East Ham were called to the scene at 11.12pm. The fire was brought under control by 1.14am.

A flat on the first floor was completely gutted in the blaze while the flat on the second and third floor was also damaged.

The cause is under investigation. Enquiries continue.