Gallery

Thousands enjoy four days of music at Under the Stars

Abba tribute act Bjorn Again perform (pictures: Paul Boyling) Paul Boyling

Music fans turned out in their thousands to enjoy four evenings of free entertainment at Under the Stars.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans enjoy the music Fans enjoy the music

The annual event, which takes place in Central Park, East Ham, saw more than 40,000 people brave the weather to watch the performances.

Sir Robin Wales, Mayor of Newham said: “I am very proud of what we offer to residents with our annual free musical extravaganza Under the Stars and this year’s did not disappoint.

“The rain failed to dampen the spirits of those in attendance and I was heartened by the crowds of people waving their flags along to the music.”

Thursday night’s reggae line-up included former Wailer Junior Marvin and Madness saxophonist Lee Thompson, while Friday focused on bhangra and Bollywood-inspired beats.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Under the Stars Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Under the Stars Asian night Under the Stars final night Under the Stars final night Under the Stars final night Under the Stars Asian night Under the Stars reggae night Under the Stars soul night Under the Stars Asian night Under the Stars reggae night Under the Stars soul night Under the Stars final night Under the Stars Asian night Under the Stars final night Under the Stars reggae night Under the Stars soul night Under the Stars Asian night Under the Stars reggae night





















0 1 / 16

Saturday saw soul legend Alexander O’Neal and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again take to the stage, while Sunday’s traditional finale featured the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a fireworks display.

“Under the Stars is not just about celebrating and having fun. It also helps to build the sense of community we are proud of in Newham,” Sir Robin added.

“This year was no different with people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer.”