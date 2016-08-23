Thousands enjoy four days of music at Under the Stars
16:58 23 August 2016
Paul Boyling
Music fans turned out in their thousands to enjoy four evenings of free entertainment at Under the Stars.
The annual event, which takes place in Central Park, East Ham, saw more than 40,000 people brave the weather to watch the performances.
Sir Robin Wales, Mayor of Newham said: “I am very proud of what we offer to residents with our annual free musical extravaganza Under the Stars and this year’s did not disappoint.
“The rain failed to dampen the spirits of those in attendance and I was heartened by the crowds of people waving their flags along to the music.”
Thursday night’s reggae line-up included former Wailer Junior Marvin and Madness saxophonist Lee Thompson, while Friday focused on bhangra and Bollywood-inspired beats.
Saturday saw soul legend Alexander O’Neal and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again take to the stage, while Sunday’s traditional finale featured the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a fireworks display.
“Under the Stars is not just about celebrating and having fun. It also helps to build the sense of community we are proud of in Newham,” Sir Robin added.
“This year was no different with people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer.”