Terracotta Warriors exhibition comes to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Artist John Atkin whose piece 'Twister' features in the " Dialogue with the Emperor Qin's Warriors exhibition (Picture: Andy Weekes/Loughborough University) ANDREW WEEKES WWW.ANDYWEEKES.NET

China’s ancient Terracotta Warriors have inspired a new exhibition of sculptures that are on show in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this month.

Running at Loughborough University London’s campus in Here East throughout October, it is the only showing in the country of Dialogue with the Emperor Qin’s Warriors.

The exhibition features work from 28 European and three Chines artists, who visited the Terracotta Warriors in Xian, China, and made a sculpture that responded to the collection in different ways and reflecting on an aspect of their own country’s culture.

Loughborough University sculptor John Atkin is one of the artists whose work is being shown.

“We are delighted to be bringing this internationally acclaimed exhibition to our London campus,” he said.

“It is the perfect location to display work that celebrates Sino-European relations and is an event not to be missed.”

The exhibition has previously been shown across China and parts of Europe, and is set to move onto Rotterdam later this year.

Entrance to Dialogue with the Emperor Qin’s Warriors is free and the exhibition will be open 11am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm each Saturday and 12pm to 4pm each Sunday.