Strictly Come Dancing stars set to showcase skills at ExCeL

10:14 02 March 2017

Strictly Come Dancing judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be at the ExCeL later this year (Picture:Taylor Herring)

Taylor Herring

Have you ever watched celebrities strutting their stuff on Strictly Come Dancing and thought, ‘I could do that’?

Well, now’s your chance to show off your samba or salsa skills at Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular.

The four-day event, taking place at the ExCeL, offers fans the chance to meet some of the BBC One show’s biggest stars, take part in dance lessons with the professionals and see some of the spectacular costumes up close.

Visitors can enjoy a 90 minute show featuring judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell and professional dancers including Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones and AJ Pritchard.

Those looking to brush up on their ballroom can learn a few steps from the likes of Anton du Beke and Aljaz Skorjanec, while previous winners of the show will also talk about their experience.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular is a dream come true – a fun-filled day that gets you as close as possible to some of the biggest names in Strictly.

“Plus, I’ll be there to reveal a few never-before-mentioned secrets and chatting about my favourite moments of the show. I can’t wait to see you there, darling!”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular takes place between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25 at the ExCeL.

Tickets cost £70 for adults and £35 for children from strictlyspectacular.com

Keywords: BBC

