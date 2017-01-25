Recorder editor Michael Adkins wants the pollution levels considered at QEOP industrial site

People power has won the day but the battle is far from over for those who opposed three concrete factories proposed for land at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

More than 12,000 people signed a petition, backed by local dignitaries including Newham Mayor Sir Robin Wales, to block the scheme.

Campaigners could not imagine the picturesque Olympic-legacy park and sporting venues blighted by pollution from the industrial scheme.

I’m a keen supporter of development and job creation but at what expense? This plan was clearly too vast and potentially damaging to a globally recognised regeneration project and the people living, working and playing in this area.

London Legacy Development Corporation quite rightly requested these applications be withdrawn but the threat is far from over with the land designated as “strategic industrial land”. Next time a refined and smaller scale plan could be approved.

But surely we must consider the bigger picture. Driving along the A13 this week I was greeted by gantry-style signs on the side of the road saying: “High pollution levels, turn off engine when sitting in traffic”. London City Airport is constantly justifying and defending pollution levels, the birth of cycle super-highways has reduced motor vehicle lanes and resulted in more cars idling while pumping out pollutants and an ineffective London congestion charge has done little to deter vehicles from the capital.

If there is one area that should be immune from high pollution levels surely it's where our Olympians achieved greatness.