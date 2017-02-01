Search

Advanced search

Recorder editor Michael Adkins asks whether an alternative plan for Jobcentres could be found

12:09 01 February 2017

Archant

There must be a smarter way to approach the Jobcentre closures.

Comment

I understand these types of facilities are not immune to cuts and heed employment minister Damian Hinds’ comments about keeping pace with a changing world.

But you can’t escape the fact this will only heap more cost on the most financially vulnerable people in society.

Under-used, or not, they provide a vital service and while an extra stop on a bus or Tube may not hit the pocket for the employed it can have devastating effects for those out of work.

I’m keen to know what background work has been done to keep a slimmed down version of the Jobcentre in these areas.

Surely there is the option of exploring shared services.

Front counter services, smaller less expensive office space, or even shared business premises could be explored. The Post Office partnership with WHSmith seems to be a success and more and more parts of the country are having counter services for police.

This is not only about job protection or safeguarding the service, it’s about managing a shrinking budget, utilising the internet while maintaining a face-to -face service where possible.

It certainly seems the default position is to close buildings down and merge services.

It’s an obvious choice and a quick win when trying to balance the books. You can see why this option is quickly adopted in government and business but you need to look at the long-term effects on people and explore every possibility.

Moving out of areas should, in my opinion, be a last resort.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

MPs back Newham Council’s campaign on fixed odds betting machines

11:00 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Newham Council would like to see the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals slashed. PHOTO: PA Images/Daniel Hambury

MPs are backing Newham Council’s campaign to crack down on the “crack cocaine of gambling”.

Newham Council

Delays remain on A13 following crash

09:02 Jon King
There are still delays on the A13 following an accident.

Delays remain on the A13 westbound between Lodge Avenue flyover and Wennington interchange.

Collect first seaside holiday tokens in today’s Recorder

32 minutes ago
Collect your first tokens in today's paper

Taking the whole family on holiday doesn’t have to be expensive.

United Kingdom

Silvertown headteacher fears impact of air pollution

07:00 Jon King
Headteacher of Britannia Village Primary School, Linda-May Bingham with members of the school council who are concerned about air quality in their area.

A primary school leader has expressed fears for her pupils’ health because of the polluted air around her school.

Sadiq Khan

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

Sheena Boll

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now