Newham CCG chair and GP Dr Prakash Chandra is helping everyone to get active

09:46 11 January 2017

Whatever your age, the evidence shows that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life.

Physical activity is anything that gets your body moving – whether that’s walking, swimming, dancing, taking part in a yoga class or gardening.

Aiming for 150 minutes of activity each week is a good way to stay healthy.

That’s why NHS Newham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been working in partnership with other health and social care providers to raise awareness of how residents can take control of their health and reduce the likelihood of them developing avoidable illnesses in the future.

Earlier this year, we supported the Beat the Street challenge, where local people walked, cycled or ran around the borough, recording the distance they travelled and competing to win prizes. NHS Newham CCG is also taking part in Million Miles Together, which challenges local people to come together to achieve a minimum of one million miles of physical activity in just one hundred days.

These challenges are designed to help people to be more active, while getting more involved in their local community and having fun with friends and family.

We’ve also organised a special event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in partnership with Soccer Six – where people represented their GP practice and local patient participation group in a one-off walking football tournament.

As we go into 2017 we remain committed to supporting people to take greater control over their health and are currently working with the Barry McGuigan Boxing Academy to run a series of box-start sessions across Newham for over 40s early in the New Year.

More from Dr Chandra

