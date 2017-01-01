New art, antiques and interiors fair comes to ExCeL

The arrival of a new antiques, art and interiors show at ExCeL next month in Newham should please any shopper wanting a special item.

AFE London Art Antiques Interiors Fair (AFE) will offer a plethora of items from watercolours and continental furniture to metals, mirrors and scientific instruments.

Billed as a “trusted and vibrant” show by BBC Antiques Roadshow expert, Mark Hill, AFE will see 120 dealers showcasing 30,000 pieces.

“Antiques and vintage have real value–value for money, value for the environment, and value for our souls in terms of the visual feasts and unique stories that they give us,” said Mark.

“Why bother keeping up with the Jones’ by being boring and buying on the high street?

“Quirky, cool, and of a quality you won’t find easily elsewhere, especially at these prices, so many more of us are bringing antiques and vintage into our lives.”

New to London, the show has already run in Birmingham and is expected to attract between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors when it comes to ExCeL.

AFE runs January from 13-15 – 11am-6pm on Fri/Sat and 11am-5pm on Sun. Tickets £15 on the door, or £12 in advance not incl. transaction fee of £1.20. Visit afelondonfair.com for more