LLDC chief exec David Goldstone is excited about the range of events in the Park this year

Archant

I hope you’ve had a good start ao 2017 so far. With West Ham United playing their first matches at the newly- refurbished London Stadium, thrill-seekers braving the world’s longest and tallest tunnel slide at the ArcelorMittal Orbit, and our venues hosting some of the biggest events in sport and entertainment, 2016 has been another great year on the Park.

And 2017 looks set to be bigger and better. There’s a fantastic range of events taking place in the Stadium, with lots of opportunities for Newham residents to get involved; local residents have been offered community tickets for West Ham United games, and Newham schools have applied for tickets to catch some brilliant sporting action at this summer’s ParaAthletics Championships.

After yet another remarkable Olympic Games in Rio last year, the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, is set to make his final bow here in Newham at the IAAF World Athletics Championships. Bolt will headline a star-studded summer of athletics at the Stadium, which will also see the venue welcome the world’s best Paralympians for the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships.

Away from athletics, three of the biggest names in music – Depeche Mode, Guns n’ Roses and Robbie Williams – will play to a packed Stadium. And of course one of my favourite events, and an event loved by many local residents, the Great Newham London Run, returns.

I’d like to thank all Newham residents for their enthusiasm and support. Here’s to a great 2017! More from David