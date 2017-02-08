Search

LDDC chief exec is excited about the communities growing in QEOP

08:24 08 February 2017

Archant

One of the key parts of our plans to create sustainable new communities as part of the long term legacy from the 2012 Games investment was the promise of building much-needed new housing.

This came one step closer last week, as two new neighbourhoods on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park were given the go-ahead by planners. East Wick and Sweetwater will be located near to the Copper Box Arena and Here East, next to the Lee Navigation canal and the cultural and creative quarter of Hackney Wick and Fish Island. The new homes will be surrounded by all that the Park has to offer: fantastic open spaces, world class sports venues and high speed connections into central London. It feels great that we’re starting to make these long-held plans reality and delivering on the promise to create new neighbourhoods in and around the Park. There will be a total of 1,500 new homes built across East Wick and Sweetwater, with a high proportion of family accommodation. But we’re not just building new homes; we’re building communities where families want to stay; where they can live and grow. Mossbourne Riverside Academy, our primary school that recently opened, will be nearby, as well as a nursery, retail and work space. Work will start on site this year at East Wick and Sweetwater, with the first residents scheduled to move in from 2019.

Construction work started last year on the all-through Bobby Moore Academy, which will be a new school for Newham, with a primary school near East Wick and Sweetwater, and a secondary school in the inspiring setting of the London Stadium. The first new residents started moving into Chobham Manor, the Park’s first neighbourhood, in 2016, with the neighbourhood set to grow more over the year. We’ve just started the next stage of construction in Chobham Manor, and the remaining phases will be considered by our planning team soon.

On another note, I want to remind readers about the free school tickets offer for the World Para Athletics Championships 2017, which will take place from July 14-23. This is an incredible opportunity for all children who attend school in Newham to catch some brilliant sport at the world-class London Stadium. So if your kids were too young to properly remember the amazing atmosphere from the 2012 Games, make sure they ask their teacher to snap up some tickets- schools can apply at london2017athletics.com/newhamschools by February 10. It is set to be a brilliant event – and a great legacy of the 2012 Games. More from David

Keywords: Elizabeth Olympic Elizabeth Olympic Park London

