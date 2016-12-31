Search

Advanced search

Filmmaker from Forest Gate seeks crowdfunders for short movie

10:00 31 December 2016

Film director Robert Bertrand outside the Stratford Picturehouse where he hopes to show his short film. Picture: Ken Mears

Film director Robert Bertrand outside the Stratford Picturehouse where he hopes to show his short film. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

“Life’s a bitch and then you cry.”

Comment

This is the raw credo of Morning Glory, a short film written by filmmaker and former Forest Gate resident Robert Bertrand who is raising £3,000 to make the project a reality.

The coming-of-age flick is the story of two best friends in their early twenties, Tanya and Candice, who struggle to move on and fear to lose each other.

Tanya reveals to Candice she is about to leave for the army, shortly after her mother commits suicide.

Robert describes the film as “quite bold and ambitious, thoughtful and provocative”.

“It challenges so many different things like sexuality, identity, being a young person in this day and age, peer pressure and just the struggles of lives,” he told the Recorder.

“It talks about the struggles people face with emotionally engaged characters.”

The film is currently billed as a 12-15 minute short but Robert says he already knows how it could develop into a full-length feature.

The 29-year-old said the idea for it formed itself over the last few years and the characters “leapt” to his mind.

The videographer, who has already made dozens of short films and is a trained actor with the National Theatre, is hoping to shoot the flick in Essex.

Rehearsals have already started with the experienced cast-of-two – Jade-Marie Joseph as Tanya and Bianca Beckles-Rose as Candice.

Pending on the funding, Robert hopes filming can take place in January.

“So much happened in 2016 and I felt this is a relevant story that I wanted to make now,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to it.”

The funds raised will help the cast cover travel expenses, camera rent and equipment, post-production costs and sharing the film to festivals.

Robert, who counts film-makers Spike Lee, Shane Meadows and Mike Leigh as inspirations, said he hoped people would see Morning Glory as a worthwhile project to support.

“It is an important story that needs to be told,” he said.

So far, Robert has raised nearly half of his target. The deadline for meeting his fundraising target is 6pm tomorrow. Recognition packages are available for donors.

To help him make his film, you can donate on his crowdfunding page. Visit kickstarter.com/projects/181377171/morning-glory-0?ref=project_tweet

Keywords: army

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Filmmaker from Forest Gate seeks crowdfunders for short movie

10:00 Chloe Farand
Film director Robert Bertrand outside the Stratford Picturehouse where he hopes to show his short film. Picture: Ken Mears

“Life’s a bitch and then you cry.”

army

Three Newham individuals named in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Yesterday, 22:30 Kat Hopps
Kim Bromley-Derry has received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list 2017. Picture: Andrew Baker

Three people from the borough, including two high-ranking council officials, have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Newham Council

Stratford fire traps families

Yesterday, 17:36 Jon King
Istiak Ahmed was trapped by the fire along with his wife and three children.

Families fleeing from a fire at a block of flats have described how they feared for their lives after becoming trapped by flames.

Fog causes continued misery for London City Airport passengers

Yesterday, 14:19 Kat Hopps
Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled flights at City Airport over the past few days.

Another day of thick fog has caused travel chaos for passengers travelling in and out of London City Airport.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Canning Town animal charity rescues another abandoned cat

The cat was found by a couple out walking their dog near Dames Road.

Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now