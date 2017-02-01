Community Links Kevin Jenkins says despite the weather Let Newham Play Again is still campaigning for children to get active

As we enter the last throes of winter (hopefully) and everyone begins to look to the arrival of spring and the longer days and lighter nights that come with it, it’s also the cue for the Let Newham Play Again group to come out of its own winter hibernation and get active again.

Regular readers may recall that the campaign group was formed by concerned individuals and groups following my column last year that highlighted the lack of open access play, clubs and schemes across the borough.

Let Newham Play Again is dedicated to promoting every child’s right to learn, grow and develop through their participation in play opportunities, to campaign for safe qualitative open access play clubs after school, at weekends and during the school holidays year round, and to support local groups and individuals to establish new open access play opportunities.

The need for such universal opportunities sadly continues to be confirmed by one learners report after another learners report, highlighting concerns around children’s health, their inactivity and their overall wellbeing.

The universal availability of play opportunities for all children will go a long way to turning around these negative indices.

During 2017 Let Newham Play Again will be actively campaigning to get play back on to the agenda of key decision makers and authorities and supporting individuals and groups, wherever we can, to open new opportunities.

The group’s first meeting in 2017 is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, at 2pm at Arc in the Park (Hermit Road Park, Bethell Avenue, Canning Town, E16 4JT). Everyone is welcome to attend.

