Cllr Rev Ann Easter wants resolutions to be realistic and for the community

My relationship with John Denis hairdressers at the White Horse, East Ham, began when, aged nine, I decided to cut my own hair just before we went on holiday!

My mother was furious and immediately dragged me up the road to the shop where Mr Denis converted my random choppings into a lovely – if very short! – style and I continued to go to John Denis until the scissors were put away and the hairdryers were finally turned off last year.

Over those years, my hair has been cut short and grown long, has had highlights and lowlights and has been every shade from palest blonde to raven black.

On reflection, I realise that I hoped that the change of style would somehow create a new me, a better me – someone chic and enigmatic, someone sophisticated who didn’t feel the need to snap back with a smart rejoinder.

But I learned eventually that it takes more than a change of hairstyle to do that.

Just as it takes more than the turn of a year and a handful of over-optimistic resolutions to change the world and make it a better place.

I believe that our lives in 2017 can and will be improved if we grow and develop as people and as communities.

If we can take those small steps that bring us closer to our neighbours; if our group can include people who are marginalised and lonely; if we can think about the effects of our words or our apathetic lack of them, then we will make this world a place suitable for the children of God to live in – whatever the colour of their hair!


