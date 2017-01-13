Fans flock to Upton Park for Bake Off star’s book signing
16:29 13 January 2017
Crowds of Great British Bake Off fans battled the snow and rain to get signed copies of former winner Nadiya Hussain’s debut novel.
They were treated to an afternoon of quick chats, hugs, signatures and even a few selfies with the 2015 champion as she signed The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters at the Newham Bookshop, in Barking Road, Upton Park, yesterday.
Organiser Vivian Archer said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Nadiya has came to Newham to launch her novel.
“It’s really great to see lots of locals here and people who have travelled quite far to see Nadiya.
“We’re very lucky because we have been here such a long time, we have such a good representation that we get some very good authors and big names.”
Among those in the queue, which stretched around the entire shop, was 21-year-old Bethan O’Reilly from East Ham.
She said: “I rearranged my day so I can be here.
“I’m a massive Bake Off fan since the very beginning when I was young, but now I’m old enough to meet these people.”
Ranmalie Jayawardana, 26, travelled all the way from Finsbury Park for the signing and was almost brought to tears meeting the star.
She said “I’m a big fan, and [my partner] Tom found out about this and it was a Christmas present to bring me here.”
Nadiya said: “The signing was the perfect way to celebrate the launch of the Amir Sisters - lots of friendly faces and kind words.
“Thank you all for being so welcoming.”
There are still a handful of signed copies left in the shop available for £12.99. To order, visit newhambooks.co.uk.