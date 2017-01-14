Search

Family’s frustration over Stratford’s ‘haunted house’

09:00 14 January 2017

Greg and Laura Ashby are concerned about teens getting in to the derelict building near their home in Stratford.

Archant

A family living near an abandoned warehouse dubbed Stratford’s haunted house have called for the eyesore to be knocked down.

A magnet for groups of kids who trespass onto the property and film themselves inside, Wingate House, on Warton Road, has been empty since 2000 in spite of the landowner’s attempts to redevelop the site.

Greg Ashby, who claims his property in Lapis Mews has been vandalised by youths on their way to and from the building, said: “It’s caused a lot of stress. We get involved in altercations. At least twice teens coming down the communal path have tried to kick and break the lights.”

Rough sleepers have also been known to use the four storey building, with firemen called out to extinguish fires at the property several times.

“It’s not been pleasant,” Greg, 42, added. “When my son plays outside we have to constantly monitor him. We’re worried they’ll interfere with our kids.”

But the building remains an issue for the landowners and authorities too.

A spokesman for owners Brandnow Limited said: “Our architects intend to submit a new planning application in February. We are working with the authorities to secure the building. Frequent visits are made and vandalism repaired, but unfortunately vandals still find a way in.

“We are aware it causes distress to the neighbours and a monetary loss to ourselves.

“We hope one of our plans is approved soon by the local authority to enable us to start building work as soon as possible,” he added.

A spokesman for planners the London Legacy Development Corporation said: “We are considering further enforcement action, while also discussing the potential for a new development scheme.”

But for Greg all he wants is one thing: “I would love to see the building demolished and used for something that will benefit the community.”

Keywords: London Legacy Development Corporation

