Newham councillor urges mayor to stand up for the capital on air quality

14:00 17 January 2017

The council will consult the public on a proposal to establish an air quality management area in Newham.

PA/EMPICS

A councillor urged Sadiq Khan to “stand up for London” after welcoming a plan to tackle rising levels of air pollution.

The council agreed in a cabinet meeting on Thursday to consult the public on a proposal to set up an air quality management area – a measure which would increase the council’s powers to regulate industry and new developments in the borough.

Speaking after the meeting, Stratford and New Town councillor Terry Paul, who is campaigning against the building of three concrete factories and an asphalt plant near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said of the plan: “I welcome the air quality management area because it will allow the council to intervene where challenges arise.

“The proposed concrete factories are a real danger to our residents’ air quality, especially children’s. This measure will help protect our residents.

“As the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is keen to improve our air quality, let’s hope he takes a focused interest in the proposed concrete-asphalt plant development and protects London’s air quality by stopping it. I do hope he stands up for London.”

Commenting on the council proposal’s aim to focus on tackling levels of nitrous dioxide and fine particulates in the borough, the Green Party’s Rachel Collinson said: “They are asking for particulate pollution to be included in the plan.

“It might have an impact on the concrete factories, but we don’t have any concrete commitments from Labour whether they are going to rule out those factories.”

Since 1997 councils have measured air pollution in their areas and predicted how levels will change in the future.

If it finds anywhere limits are likely to be broken, then it must declare the place an air quality management area.

A council then has to put together a plan to improve the area’s air quality.

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Elizabeth Olympic Elizabeth Olympic Park Green Party London

