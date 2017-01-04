Search

Docklands hotel granted licence

16:46 04 January 2017

The Moxy Hotel in Dockside Road

The Moxy Hotel in Dockside Road

Archant

A boutique hotel had its licence granted today despite a series of objections from officials.

The Moxy Hotel, which is currently being built in the Docklands, applied for a premises licence in early November, but following objections from Trading Standards, Newham Council and the Metropolitan Police, it was forced to include additional conditions.

At a licensing sub-committee meeting this morning, councillors heard representations from Ian McConnell, the council’s senior anti-social behaviour and nuisance investigator, Khalid Pervaiz of Trading Standards, and Conal Stoat from the Met’s licensing unit.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Stoat confirmed the Met had no objections after the hotel, which is part of the Marriott International chain, proposed additional conditions following police disappointment over the Moxy Hotel’s initially “vague” plans to prevent crime, disorder, public nuisance and harm to children.

Chair of the meeting, Cllr Ian Corbett, raised concerns over how the hotel could monitor and enforce the law over the sale of alcohol via room service to make sure it wasn’t being passed on to minors.

A condition to check the age of anyone buying alcohol via room service was subsequently dropped after it became clear it would be hard to enforce and wasn’t enforced at other licensed hotels.

On behalf of the Moxy Hotel, Tim Shield of licensing legal firm John Gaunt and Partners explained how his firm’s ability to submit successful applications was dependent on meeting the expectations of licensing authorities which vary up and down the country.

In reply, Cllr Corbett, who represents East Ham Central ward, said: “The last thing we want is rowdy 16-year-olds to get out of their heads.”

After the company clarified conditions, including a promise to install CCTV “acceptable to the police” and train staff in the laws surrounding the sale of alcohol, the sub-committee decided to grant Moxy Hotel’s application.

Speaking after the meeting Moxy Hotel’s general manager Charlotte O’Connell said: “It’s a nerve-racking situation to be involved in, but I’m very pleased we can now move forward and resolve the concerns to the satisfaction of everybody on the committee.”

The 148-room hotel, which is in Dockside Road along with a Travelodge and Holiday Inn, is due to open on March 1.

