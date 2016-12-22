Entrepreneur launching new social network in Canning Town

Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn may have some new competition in the new year.

Guy Insull is launching his own social media website, Global Notice Board, with the idea of creating a platform for people to reach out and help each other.

The entrepreneur has been sitting on the idea for more than five years, but the wheels finally began rolling, when his idea was backed by Nelson Street Studios, in Canning Town, who offered him a premises to kick start his dream.

“We are hoping to create a global platform like Facebook, but one that people can use to reach out and help each other,” Guy said.

“You can request help on this platform, whether it’s physical or mental.

“You can build your own website in less than two minutes.”

The plans have been in the works for the last 15 months, and Guy claims the network has already received interest from the government and Oxfam.

“It’s quite an exciting concept. It’s all about how you can use technology to help people,” he said.

“It’s about matching needs to people that are willing to help others.”

The network is going to be a place to make friends, help others, read world news and you can even even can buy and sell items on the website.

“You’ll be able to give and receive help, report global issues such as pollution, workplace bullying, and human trafficking, to name a few,” Guy said.

“We aim to tackle widespread social exclusion, in whatever way we can, and wherever it might exist, one step at a time.”

It will be available in more than 50 languages and 180 countries from the end of next month.

Visit globalnoticeboard.com/ for more information.