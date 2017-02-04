Enjoy a day of rides and rollercoasters at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

George Irvin's Ultimate Fun Fair is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Archant

A variety of rides and sideshows are set to bring all the fun of the fair to families this month.

George Irvin’s Ultimate Fun Fair will be bringing a host of fun, including dodgems, rollercoaster’s and a carousel, to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The funfair will be taking over the Stratford waterfront in the park from Saturday for two weeks, providing something for everyone to stay entertained.

Peter Tudor, director of visitor services at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “For a fun-filled day out, why not combine your visit with some of the activities on offer in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“Enjoy rollercoasters, dodgems and carousels at the fun fair and if all the adrenaline inducing fun gets too much, relax and unwind in the Park itself.”

There will be a £1 entrance fee and the rides operate with tokens, which cost £1.20 each or £10 for 10.

Visitors on Thursdays can buy an unlimited ride wristband for either £7.99 or £9.99, depending on height.

The funfair will be open from 12pm to 9pm from Saturday until Sunday, February, 19, apart from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, when it will be closed.

Visit queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk for more information.