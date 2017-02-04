Search

Advanced search

Enjoy a day of rides and rollercoasters at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

09:00 04 February 2017

George Irvin's Ultimate Fun Fair is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

George Irvin's Ultimate Fun Fair is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Archant

A variety of rides and sideshows are set to bring all the fun of the fair to families this month.

Comment

George Irvin’s Ultimate Fun Fair will be bringing a host of fun, including dodgems, rollercoaster’s and a carousel, to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The funfair will be taking over the Stratford waterfront in the park from Saturday for two weeks, providing something for everyone to stay entertained.

Peter Tudor, director of visitor services at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “For a fun-filled day out, why not combine your visit with some of the activities on offer in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“Enjoy rollercoasters, dodgems and carousels at the fun fair and if all the adrenaline inducing fun gets too much, relax and unwind in the Park itself.”

There will be a £1 entrance fee and the rides operate with tokens, which cost £1.20 each or £10 for 10.

Visitors on Thursdays can buy an unlimited ride wristband for either £7.99 or £9.99, depending on height.

The funfair will be open from 12pm to 9pm from Saturday until Sunday, February, 19, apart from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, when it will be closed.

Visit queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk for more information.

Keywords: Elizabeth Olympic Elizabeth Olympic Park London Legacy Development Corporation

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Enjoy a day of rides and rollercoasters at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

18 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
George Irvin's Ultimate Fun Fair is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

A variety of rides and sideshows are set to bring all the fun of the fair to families this month.

Elizabeth Olympic

Fury as diving centre in Stratford used by Tom Daley to hike parking charges by 1,500 per cent

Yesterday, 18:54 Kat Hopps
Charges for using the car park at the London Aquatics Centre are set to rise.

Parents who use a diving centre where Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley trains could be force to withdraw their children if parking charges are hiked by 1,500 per cent.

Elizabeth Olympic Park

Newham students protest against posters for pay day loans charging interest of up to 1,258 per cent

Yesterday, 17:51 Jon King
Staff and students from UEL join pupils from London Design and Engineering UTC at Cyprus DLR station to protest against a pay day loans company's posters.

Teenage protestors joined a demonstration against posters advertising a pay day loan company that charges interest rates of up to 1,258 per cent..

London

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

Yesterday, 16:45 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.

A married couple have been spared jail after stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds from Dewhursts of Stratford, in what police called a “particularly horrible” crime.

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

Sheena Boll

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is robbed

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now