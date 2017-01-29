Search

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

09:00 29 January 2017

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL

Archant

TfL Rail passengers have been warned of disruption to services over the next 10 weekends as work continues on the Elizabeth Line.

Buses will replace trains between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on most Saturdays and Sundays until late May 2017, starting from next weekend (Feb 4 and 5). The route serves Stratford, Maryland, Forest Gate and Manor Park stations.

A rail replacement bus service is expected to run every 15 minutes, calling at all stops except for Liverpool Street and Maryland.

West Ham fans have been told to expect of extremely cramped journeys on football match days at the London Stadium on Saturdays February 11, March 4 and 18 March between 12.30pm and 7pm.

Rail stations West Ham, Stratford and Newbury Park will also be busy.

The installation of lifts at Manor Park and Maryland stations – to improve accessibility for passengers – is also among the £250m programme of works taking place.

The first Elizabeth Line train will operate on the TfL Rail route between Liverpool Street and Shenfield from May.

Passengers will benefit from new walk-through, air-conditioned, electric trains.

Howard Smith, Operations Director of TfL Rail and the Elizabeth line, said: “I would like to thank TfL Rail passengers for their patience during the improvement works and we continue to work closely with Network Rail to ensure alternative travel options can be arranged.

“With the first new train for the Elizabeth Line entering passenger service from May, TfL is making the most of the weekend closures to continue to refurbish stations along the route including work to install lifts and improve accessibility.”

Passengers are advised to check their journeys before travelling.

Visit nationalrail.co.uk for more

