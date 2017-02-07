Search

UEL succeeds in action to remove pay day loan ads from Docklands station

13:58 07 February 2017

Staff and students from UEL joined pupils from London Design and Engineering UTC at Cyprus DLR station on Friday, February 3 in a protest against a pay day loans company's posters.

Archant

Protestors targeting a pay day loan company’s ads have succeeded in getting them removed.

Staff and students from the University of East London and London Design and Engineering University Technical College took action last Friday calling on Transport for London to take down posters advertising short term student loans for lender Smart-Pig.com.

Speaking after TfL announced its intention, UEL lecturer Dr. Tim Hall, who spearheaded a campaign which saw the removal of pay day loan ads from the university’s campuses two years ago, said: “We are delighted, really delighted. We’d like to say a big thank you to TfL. We really appreciate them listening to us.”

Debbie Lindsay, manager of the university’s student finances service who was at Cyprus station to protest along with about 20 staff and students, said: “It’s an absolutely brilliant triumph for all of us. This is the correct move by TfL. It sends out the correct message about pay day loan companies.

“It’s important because it’s difficult for some students to manage the finances that they have so it’s very easy for the most vulnerable to be tempted by pay day loans which are to their detriment.”

In its announcement, TfL said they have given instructions for the ads to be removed from the platforms at the DLR station which is used by students as a main route into the university’s Docklands Campus.

Smart-Pig.com have been approached for comment.

