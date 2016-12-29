UEL awarded share of £6m to get disadvantaged youngsters into university

The University of East London has been awarded a share of government funding to help it get more disadvantaged youngsters into higher education.

As part of the Essex Collaborative Outreach Network, UEL will receive its share of almost £6m over the next two years to encourage school students from across the county to go to university.

Young white teenagers and students from ethnic minorities will be targeted as part of a government push to connect with communities described as “hard to reach”.

UEL will share the money with other universities, councils and schools in Essex.

Claudia Carey, manager of the Essex network, said: “We are determined to connect with these hard-to-reach communities.

“Higher education can unlock the potential of young people.

“We want to make sure they see further study as a real option.”

Students and academics from the Stratford and Docklands-based university will go into schools in Essex to tell students about the study opportunities they offer.

The areas targeted include Basildon, Colchester, Southend and Thurrock.

Universities and science minister, Jo Johnson, said: “This funding and the schemes that have been developed will make a real difference to young people in key areas.”

In total 260 higher education providers have been tasked by the government to target youngsters from 997 areas across England.

The scheme launches in January.

As well as its involvement with the Essex network, UEL is also part of the Linking London educational partnership, which will receive £800,000 of funding over the next two years to work with college students in selected wards in Greater London, including Barking & Dagenham and Havering.