Plashet School officially opens £8.2 million arts annex

Ex-pupils and current students mark the opening ceremony of Plashet School's state-of-the-art annex. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

An audience of 200 guests, staff and students welcomed the opening of a £8.2 million arts annex at Plashet School earlier today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Headteacher Rachel McGowan with students in the new sports hall. Picture: Ken Mears Headteacher Rachel McGowan with students in the new sports hall. Picture: Ken Mears

The new building comprises a canteen with internal and external dining space, three English classrooms, and a four court sports hall.

In addition, the three-storey block, – which replaces a set of pre-war buildings – also houses two changing areas, two drama studios, four music studios and a practice suite.

Head teacher Rachel McGowan said she was “particularly honoured that the school can now offer superb facilities for drama, music and PE”.

She said: “The success of a school also rests on the determination of each student to reach her full potential by availing of all opportunities offered to her.

The exterior of the new annex at Plashet School. Picture: Ken Mears The exterior of the new annex at Plashet School. Picture: Ken Mears

“Here, at Plashet School, academic, sporting and creative talents will be further nurtured; friendships will be formed; values developed and dreams realised.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by two of Plashet’s most senior former pupils – Mrs Dorothy Parker, 97, and Mrs Irene Poole, 94.

They were helped by youngest current student, Athira Priyaraj, 11.

Irene attended the school between 1934 and 1939, when it was known as East Ham Grammar School for Girls and said she was “pleased that it had progressed”.

Over 200 people attended the opening ceremony. Picture: Ken Mears Over 200 people attended the opening ceremony. Picture: Ken Mears

“It is huge now,” she said. “We had 90 girls [in the school].”

Year 7 pupil Athira said she and friends felt “privileged” at being able to enjoy the new facilities for a further four years, adding that the spacious annex was “more neat and tidy than the other building”.

The eco-friendly building has an allotment plot and green roof area, while other benefits include improved security and additional external student social space.