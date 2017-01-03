Search

Advanced search

Plashet School officially opens £8.2 million arts annex

17:25 03 January 2017

Ex-pupils and current students mark the opening ceremony of Plashet School's state-of-the-art annex. Picture: Ken Mears

Ex-pupils and current students mark the opening ceremony of Plashet School's state-of-the-art annex. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

An audience of 200 guests, staff and students welcomed the opening of a £8.2 million arts annex at Plashet School earlier today.

Comment
Headteacher Rachel McGowan with students in the new sports hall. Picture: Ken MearsHeadteacher Rachel McGowan with students in the new sports hall. Picture: Ken Mears

The new building comprises a canteen with internal and external dining space, three English classrooms, and a four court sports hall.

In addition, the three-storey block, – which replaces a set of pre-war buildings – also houses two changing areas, two drama studios, four music studios and a practice suite.

Head teacher Rachel McGowan said she was “particularly honoured that the school can now offer superb facilities for drama, music and PE”.

She said: “The success of a school also rests on the determination of each student to reach her full potential by availing of all opportunities offered to her.

The exterior of the new annex at Plashet School. Picture: Ken MearsThe exterior of the new annex at Plashet School. Picture: Ken Mears

“Here, at Plashet School, academic, sporting and creative talents will be further nurtured; friendships will be formed; values developed and dreams realised.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by two of Plashet’s most senior former pupils – Mrs Dorothy Parker, 97, and Mrs Irene Poole, 94.

They were helped by youngest current student, Athira Priyaraj, 11.

Irene attended the school between 1934 and 1939, when it was known as East Ham Grammar School for Girls and said she was “pleased that it had progressed”.

Over 200 people attended the opening ceremony. Picture: Ken MearsOver 200 people attended the opening ceremony. Picture: Ken Mears

“It is huge now,” she said. “We had 90 girls [in the school].”

Year 7 pupil Athira said she and friends felt “privileged” at being able to enjoy the new facilities for a further four years, adding that the spacious annex was “more neat and tidy than the other building”.

The eco-friendly building has an allotment plot and green roof area, while other benefits include improved security and additional external student social space.

Keywords: Plashet School

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Champion Ganda murder trial: Teenager stabbed 11 times in broad daylight metres from Forest Gate primary school, court hears

Yesterday, 17:43 Ryan Tute
17-year-old Champion Ganda.

Shocking footage of three men chasing a teenager with “knives, belts and a hammer” moments before he was stabbed to death was shown to a jury.

UN Court

Docklands hotel granted licence

Yesterday, 16:46 Jon King
The Moxy Hotel in Dockside Road

A boutique hotel had its licence granted today despite a series of objections from officials.

Newham Council

London City Airport cleared over ‘only one in capital’ advert claim

Yesterday, 15:19 Sophie Morton
London City Airport

London City Airport’s claim to be the only airport ‘actually in London’ has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority.

London

London City Airport defends noise study

Yesterday, 14:07 Jon King
London City Airport has defended its latest ground noise study.

London City Airport has defended its latest study of ground noise after criticism from a campaigner.

University of East London

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

East Ham road closed for crime scene after shots reported

Police were called to Park Avenue at 10pm last night. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell.

Biker left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after Upton Park crash

Emergency services cordoned off the junction following the crash. Picture: Sian Green

Spate of robberies near to Stratford’s Olympic Park investigated by police

Four people were robbed in three separate attacks in the days leading up to Christmas. Picture: Met Police

Football fan dies after London Stadium heart attack

A Manchester United fan died of a heart attack at the London Stadium in Stratford last night

Plashet School officially opens £8.2 million arts annex

Ex-pupils and current students mark the opening ceremony of Plashet School's state-of-the-art annex. Picture: Ken Mears
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now