Search

Advanced search

Plaistow college’s baked bean tasting makes savings

10:18 09 February 2017

Newham Sixth Form College students tried different brands of beans whilst learning about how to make savings.

Newham Sixth Form College students tried different brands of beans whilst learning about how to make savings.

Archant

A tin of baked beans is a tasty treat for some, but for others the humble dish offers useful lessons in money management.

Comment
Newham Sixth Form College students at Money A+E's workshop on money management.Newham Sixth Form College students at Money A+E's workshop on money management.

Newham Sixth Form College students got stuck into dishes of the stuff on Tuesday in a blind tasting while learning about how to make savings.

Twenty youngsters, who have started their own business projects making and selling products such as T-shirts and candles with henna designs at Plaistow youth market, took part in the day, organised with money advice service Money A+E.

The non-native English speakers and foundation level students dined on different brands of beans, lemonade and crisps to see which they prefer - the expensive, branded choices or the cheaper varieties.

NewVIc’s student development leader Dr. Steven Kern said: “It was a very engaging workshop. The message was everyone has taste, but if you’re trying to save money buying something not branded is going to give you a saving. Our students were really receptive to the idea.”

Twenty students also tasted lemonade as part of the workshop.Twenty students also tasted lemonade as part of the workshop.

Commenting on the college’s enterprise programme, Steven added: “It’s quite wonderful really. The students make money while they’re learning. They love running their own businesses.”

By the end of their baked bean feasting, students were shocked to discover they had chosen the cheapest as the best tasting.

Steven noted: “That worked out nicely. It reinforced the message to shop around for best deals and that brand names do not necessarily mean the best tasting.”

It is hoped the college’s money management workshop will teach a key life skill with a parliamentary report out last year showing 20 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds in the UK over-indebted.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Newham Council urged to sack Tando housing provider following complaints from tenants including ‘cockroach found in child’s ear’

10:33 Kat Hopps
Disgruntled residents say they want Newham Council to

A group of residents have recorded a video calling for the council to sack a housing provider amid claims of rent inconsistencies, pest problems and dodgy repairs.

Manor Park parents deny murdering three-month-old daughter

10:49 Sophie Morton
The junction of Carpenters Road and Stratford High Street, where a baby was found unresponsive on a bus

The parents of a baby who was found unresponsive on a bus and later died have denied murdering her.

Life sentence for taxi driver who murdered East Ham love rival

10:41 Court reporter
Mohammed Zubair (Picture: West Yorkshire Police)

A taxi driver has been jailed for life for killing two men, including his love rival.

United Kingdom

Plaistow college’s baked bean tasting makes savings

10:18 Jon King
Newham Sixth Form College students tried different brands of beans whilst learning about how to make savings.

A tin of baked beans is a tasty treat for some, but for others the humble dish offers useful lessons in money management.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man shot in Forest Gate

Police are investigating the shooting

Fears grow over minicab drivers’ behaviour for London City Airport’s neighbours

Cabbies serving London City Airport are causing problems for neighbours in and around Newland Street.

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

Upton Park Underground Station

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now