Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre lands new sponsor

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

The Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre has landed a new sponsorship deal.

The Department for Education has announced that the City of London Corporation will be the new sponsor of the sixth form centre, in Barking Road, East Ham.

The NCS, who had significant success in its first-ever A Level results day, will now form part of The City of London Academies Trust.

Mouhssin Ismail, principal of Newham Collegiate, said: “The NCS has enjoyed great success over the last couple of years and has developed a strong reputation for outstanding A level provision in the borough.

“The announcement that the City of London Corporation will be the academy sponsor provides exciting opportunities for collaborative work and sharing of expertise enhancing the educational experience of our young people.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our partner schools, UCL and Newham Council for their support over the two and a half years and we thoroughly look forward to working collaboratively with all our stakeholders in the years to come.”

Catherine McGuinness, chair of the City of London Academies Trust, added: ““We will continue to work closely with Newham Council and the partner schools to ensure the sixth form continues to deliver outstanding education, helping students to reach their full academic potential.”