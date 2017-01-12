Search

Advanced search

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre lands new sponsor

07:00 12 January 2017

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

Archant

The Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre has landed a new sponsorship deal.

Comment

The Department for Education has announced that the City of London Corporation will be the new sponsor of the sixth form centre, in Barking Road, East Ham.

The NCS, who had significant success in its first-ever A Level results day, will now form part of The City of London Academies Trust.

Mouhssin Ismail, principal of Newham Collegiate, said: “The NCS has enjoyed great success over the last couple of years and has developed a strong reputation for outstanding A level provision in the borough.

“The announcement that the City of London Corporation will be the academy sponsor provides exciting opportunities for collaborative work and sharing of expertise enhancing the educational experience of our young people.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our partner schools, UCL and Newham Council for their support over the two and a half years and we thoroughly look forward to working collaboratively with all our stakeholders in the years to come.”

Catherine McGuinness, chair of the City of London Academies Trust, added: ““We will continue to work closely with Newham Council and the partner schools to ensure the sixth form continues to deliver outstanding education, helping students to reach their full academic potential.”

Keywords: Newham Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre lands new sponsor

07:00 Jacob Ranson
Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

The Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre has landed a new sponsorship deal.

Newham Council

Gallery: Previously unseen photographs released to mark London City Airport’s 30th anniversary

Yesterday, 18:19 Sophie Morton
On June 27, 1982, Captain Harry Ghee lands a plane on the Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in the Docklands (picture: London City Airport)

The sights and sounds of planes coming in to land in the Royal Docks are familiar ones to most people now – but just three decades ago, things were very different.

London

c2c set to be sold to Italian rail company as National Express quits UK rail

Yesterday, 16:48 Ryan Tute
c2c train at Upminster station. Picture: PA.

The c2c rail operator is set to be sold by National Express to Italian firm Trenitalia for £70 million.

United Kingdom

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Stratford bereavement centre

Yesterday, 15:46 Sophie Morton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Child Bereavement UK's centre in Stratford. (Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a Stratford bereavement centre today to mark its first anniversary.

United Kingdom

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Rapper sentenced to 23 years for brutal rape, torture and beating of woman in Royal Docks

Courtney Hutchinson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New Canning Town homes are filled with rats and mould

Residents Louis and Kerry Woollard, with neighbours Armands and Sarmite Martinsons are angered by the mould and rat infestations there.

Missing Emily, 13, could be in Newham

Missing Emily Summers, 13, from Grays was last seen on Wednesday, January 4. She may be in Newham. Picture: Essex Police.

Aspiring teacher left ‘distressed’ after years of work

Chloe Brown with her car before the break-in.

EastEnders star launches Westfield Stratford City pop-up shop

Rita Simons at the swap shop in Westfield Stratford City (Picture: Oliver Dixon)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now