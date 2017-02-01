Forest Gate Community School soars up nationwide tables

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Simon Elliot celebrates with students Tom Barnes

A school in Forest Gate is celebrating its position amongst the top 20 in the country for GCSE results progress.

As well as being the 14th best in England and Wales, Forest Gate Community School is the fourth best in the capital and number one in the borough.

These successes come from the government’s new benchmark Progress 8 league tables, which measure the progress that pupils make from the start of secondary school until GCSE results.

Forest Gate scored 0.81 progress – almost a grade higher than the national average, which is zero.

In last summer’s GCSE results, 75 per cent of pupils at the school achieved five A-C grades including English and Maths.

Headteacher Simon Elliott said he was “extremely proud”: “When I took over there were many that described this school as failing. No one is saying that now.”

He added that the progress was down to the community, saying: “This is an area of London that faces challenges but they share with this school a deeply-held belief that there are no barriers to success.”