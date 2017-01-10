EastEnders star launches Westfield Stratford City pop-up shop

Rita Simons at the swap shop in Westfield Stratford City (Picture: Oliver Dixon) Oliver Dixon - olliedixon.com

Former EastEnders star Rita Simons swapped the fictional E20 for the real one to launch a pop-up shop in Westfield Stratford City today.

Rita Simons speaks to shoppers at the pop-up shop (Picture: Oliver Dixon) Rita Simons speaks to shoppers at the pop-up shop (Picture: Oliver Dixon)

The actress, whose character Roxy Mitchell was killed off in the BBC soap earlier this month, teamed up with gift card marketplace Zeek to allow shoppers to exchange their unwanted gift cards for cash.

They were also given the opportunity to give the value to The Children’s Trust, a charity for children suffering with brain injuries, instead – with Zeek matching the donation.

Rita said: “I have a shrewd eye for a bargain –so receiving cash for a gift voucher which might go to waste is a win-win and even better if it can be donated to a good cause.

“It was heartening to see so many generous people kicking off 2017 with a good deed in aid of The Children’s Trust.”

Anyone wanting to hand in an unwanted gift card needs to hurry, though – the swap shop is open for one day only.