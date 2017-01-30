Search

East Ham MP to vote against Article 50 Brexit bill

13:22 30 January 2017

Archant

Stephen Timms has said he will defy a Labour party three-line whip by voting against a bill to trigger Article 50.

Comment

The East Ham MP said he will not back the legislation to start the UK’s formal exit from the EU because of his “overriding” concern about its effect on jobs.

Speaking to the Recorder, he said: “Financial services jobs and others will be forced out of the UK and I think that will be too high a price to pay.

He added: “The majority of my constituents voted for remain rather than to leave.

Mr Timms joins a growing number of MPs who have confirmed they will not support the vote despite Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s imposed order to back Brexit.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown has yet to make an announcement. Her office has been contacted for comment.

Keywords: Lyn Brown Stephen Timms European Union Labour Party Labour United Kingdom

