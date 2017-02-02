East Ham born Dame Vera Lynn marks 100th birthday with new album

Dame Vera Lynn will release a new album three days before she turns 100. PA/Press Association Images

One of East Ham’s most famous celebrities Dame Vera Lynn is to release an album in celebration of her 100th year.

Dame Vera boosted morale during World War Two with her rousing songs including “We’ll Meet Again” and “White Cliffs of Dover”. She now looks set to wow fans old and new with new album Vera Lynn 100 coming out on March 17 just three days before she becomes a centenarian.

In a statement on her website, the singer, known as the forces’ sweetheart, said: “To have reached my hundredth year is in itself an achievement - with all the many memories that one collects over the years, the different places and the wonderful people one meets and the many, many fans from across the world who have supported me.”

Using her original vocals, the new album includes duets with Alfie Boe and Alexanger Armstrong.

No stranger to success in old age, the singer songwriter, who was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to entertainment and charity, Dame Vera reached number one in 2009 at the age of 92 with a compilation album “We’ll Meet Again”: The Very Best of Vera Lynn” making her the oldest living artist to make it to number one in the British album chart.

Her new album’s release will be followed by a tribute concert at the London Palladium on March 18 raising money for The Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity.

Announcing the concert to fans on her website, Dame Vera added: “I want you to sit back and enjoy what for me has been an incredible adventure of song, dance and friendship.”

Go to dameveralynn100.com for details.