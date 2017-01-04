Search

Dogs in Beckton ‘second fattest in country’

10:54 04 January 2017

Dogs in Beckton weigh on average 147 per cent of their ideal weight. Photo: Jonasz/Wikimedia Commons

Many of us make a new Year’s resolution to lose weight - but a new survey suggests that we should pop our four-legged friends on the scales too.

According to a study of over half a million dogs in the UK, Beckton dogs are some of the fattest in the country.

The analysis by Pets at Home found that British dogs weigh on average 122 per cent of their ideal weight, but pooches in that corner of the borough tip the scales at 147 per cent - almost half as big again as they should be.

Beckton shares the second highest spot in the poll with Edgware and Dundee, whilst Swinton in Yorkshire is home to the most rolypoly retrievers in the country at 148 per cent of Kennel Club guidelines.

The healthy place to be a dog is County Durham’s Consett, where dogs are closest to their ideal weight at 100.99 per cent.

Dr. Maeve Moorcroft, Veterinary Advisor for Pets at Home, said: “One of the things many pet owners struggle with is not spoiling their beloved dog with too many treats and snacks, for example cheese and chocolate, which can be harmful to their health.

“However, just as in humans, eating too many treats and carrying extra pounds can have consequences for canines, including damage to joints, bones and ligaments, problems with breathing and digestion and even quality and length of life in extreme cases.

“That’s why it’s important for pet owners to feed a balanced, nutritious diet to their dog.”

