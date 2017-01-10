Search

DLR station to close until December

17:57 10 January 2017

Architects' impression of the new Custom House station

Architects' impression of the new Custom House station

Crossrail

Custom House DLR station is to close for most of the year for improvements.

Custom House stationCustom House station

The station will close on Friday February 3 and reopen in late December for a dramatic revamp that will see two extra staircase installed and a new mezzanine level built over the DLR platforms.

The improvements will increase the station’s capacity by 50 per cent, ready for the new interchange with the Elizabeth line that will open in December 2018.

During the building work, passengers are advised to use nearby Royal Victoria or Prince Regent which are both short walks away from Custom House and ExCeL London.

Trains will still be able to pass through Custom House whilst work is taking place.

TfL’s DLR Director, Claire Mann, said: “Work will be taking place from next month to increase capacity at Custom House station ahead of Elizabeth line services commencing in 2018.

“We apologise to customers for the disruption this may cause but it is vital work and due to its nature it will not be possible to keep the station open while construction work takes place.

“When the work is complete, the station will be much more spacious – making journeys for customers easier and preparing the station for increased passenger numbers.”

The remodelling, which will be carried out by Dyer & Butler, will use around 400 tonnes of steel and 300,000 litres of concrete.

The number of passengers travelling on the DLR has increased rapidly since it was opened in 1987.

In the early 1990s, the line was serving 10 million passengers a year, but by 2015 this had risen to nearly 117 million passengers.

