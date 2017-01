Disruption at West Ham for c2c passengers

c2c services were affected this morning due to a train fault. Photo: PA Wire/Nick Ansell Archant

Passengers are experiencing severe delays after a train fault affected some c2c services this morning.

Sorry to announce, due to a train fault some service have been affected. More info here: https://t.co/56WDelyO6f — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) January 4, 2017

Some services were cancelled from West Ham and others terminated at Barking. Disruption is ongoing.

