Search

Advanced search

Demolition work to start on Hartley Centre

17:00 26 December 2016

Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure

Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure

Archant

Work to demolish the Hartley Centre is set to begin next week.

Comment

The former community centre, in Barking Road, East Ham, has been closed since October 2015 when community development scheme the Renewal Programme ended its eight year lease of the building.

When the keys were handed back, Newham Council found that it was not in a good enough condition to lease out again, and it was not deemed viable for the necessary repairs to be made.

An independent survey found that it would have cost £175,000 to make it fit for similar use for just one year.

Since the closure, it has cost the council thousands of pounds in security and dealing with squatters who occupied the site.

In May, it was deemed that the safest and most economical approach to the building’s future was to demolish it.

Newham Council is in the process of developing proposals for the site which meet the needs of those living in the area.

Related articles

Keywords: Newham Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Demolition work to start on Hartley Centre

Yesterday, 17:00 Sophie Morton
Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure

Work to demolish the Hartley Centre is set to begin next week.

Newham Council

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Yesterday, 12:00 Jon King
Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

A great-grandmother handed hundreds of pounds worth of parking fines after crooks cloned her number plate has spoken out about the ordeal.

West Ham class introduces The Great British Bake Off

Sunday, December 25, 2016 Jon King
Members of the Gainsborough Learning Centre's adult education class on the One Show

Members of an adult learning class were among the stars broadcast into millions of homes on BBC1.

Newham Council

Toy Appeal: Your generosity brings Christmas joy to thousands of Newham children

Sunday, December 25, 2016 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Thank you to everyone who donated to the Christmas Toy Appeal.

Thanks to your generosity, thousands of children who would have otherwise gone without have woken up to Christmas presents this morning.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Beckton man jailed over drugs and firearms offences

Ayiab Mahmood from Warwall was jailed for 12 years

West Ham class introduces The Great British Bake Off

Members of the Gainsborough Learning Centre's adult education class on the One Show

Demolition work to start on Hartley Centre

Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure

Stratford’s East Villagers give generously

The Met police support thousands of children in care each year by collecting and delivering presents.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now