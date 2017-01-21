Search

Advanced search

Dark comic look at mental health portrayed in Stratford Circus play

12:00 21 January 2017

Jacqueline Phillips as Beatrice

Jacqueline Phillips as Beatrice

Black Robin

Mental health isn’t a conventional topic for comedy – but then Butterfly isn’t exactly a conventional show.

Comment

The one-woman play, starring Jacqueline Phillips at Stratford Circus, sees leading character Beatrice awaiting the results of a forced mental health assessment.

Both funny and surreal, it’s not a literal linear narrative about what happens next but an uncovering of pasts forgotten and how things came to be.

“It is to do with the struggles of mental health and being misunderstood and misrepresented,” said Jacqueline.

“It is not a factual piece. It is very much a beautiful journey in that it doesn’t go into specific detail.”

This journey, a darkly comic look at mental health illness through the ages, takes Beatrice back to her own personal youth at a time when she adored the Buzzcocks and Bowie and “was young, carefree – and full of life”.

It then moves to Ancient Greece to a time when warrior queen Boudica reigned.

Several of the characters, including the show’s eponoymous Butterfly, are played by Jacqueline.

Are they imagined or real? “That is very much for the audience [to decide],” she said.

Instead, perceptions of mental health illness and their impact on people is a key theme for each conversation.

“You have to see it in the context of what has gone before,” explained Jacqueline. “Mental health is still misrepresented and people are still judged now for being different.”

Written and directed by playwright and disablity champion Vici Wreford-Sinnott – herself disabled – Butterfly has come about partly as a retort to the cuts in services faced by people during this era of austerity.

Film, TV and theatre stalwart Jacqueline says it “gives a voice” to such individuals but in a “hopefuly and beautifully creative” way.

Following the Stratford Circus run, Butterfly will embark on a national tour.

Butterfly is at Stratford Circus on Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1, with performances at 7pm. Tickets from £13 at stratford-circus.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Dark comic look at mental health portrayed in Stratford Circus play

50 minutes ago Katherine Hopps
Jacqueline Phillips as Beatrice

Mental health isn’t a conventional topic for comedy – but then Butterfly isn’t exactly a conventional show.

Free school tickets offer for London Stadium athletics tournament

09:00 Sophie Morton
The Mayor of Newham, Sir Robin Wales, Ade Adepitan and schoolchildren at the launch event

Five years after the Paralympics was hailed as the best games ever, the London Stadium is set to host world-class athletics once more.

Mayor of London inviting bidders for London Stadium cost investigation

Yesterday, 17:00 Sophie Morton
The London Stadium was converted and became West Ham's new home (picture: Nick Potts/PA)

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is inviting independent companies to bid for the right to investigate how conversion costs at the London Stadium were allowed to spiral by £51million since 2015.

Sadiq Khan

Muslim anti-election sticker trial dropped

Yesterday, 15:00 Sophie Morton
The trial was dropped at the Old Bailey

The trial of four men accused of posting stickers to lampposts around Newham urging Muslims not to vote has been dropped.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Girl, 13, missing from Forest Gate

Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Trampoline park set for former East Ham theatre

A trampoline park is set to come to East Ham this spring

Crash leaves man with serious head injuries and closes Plaistow road

A man was robbed at knifepoint outside Tesco Extra, Rainham, earlier today.

Video: CCTV released after victim ‘traumatised’ by attack in Forest Gate

The suspect flees after the attack outside a club on the Romford Road.

Man sought by police about Beckton kidnap, assault and robbery

Police have said that Shahidul Islam should not be approached if seen but that people should call 999 immediately
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now