Danish author launching debut book on the world’s latest craze at East Village market

12:00 08 December 2016

Marie Tourell S�derberg

HEIN Photography

HEIN Photography

Danish actress and first-time author, Marie Tourell Søderberg, is launching her debut book on Sunday.

East Village MarketEast Village Market

Marie, who was the voice of Alice in the Danish version of Tim Burton’s 2010 film Alice in Wonderland, has written her own book based on her enthusiasm of the term hygge, which is the Danish art of living cosily.

East Village’s Christmas Maker’s Market will be the launch venue.

The rising stage, TV and film star will be signing copies of her book, The Danish Art of Happiness, as well as holding a live discussion at the festive market in Stratford.

Alison Barnsdale, retail manager for Get Living London, said: “We’re really excited about hosting Marie and extremely pleased she has picked East Village to launch her book.”

During her Q&A she will discuss all things hygge, which is a feeling someone gets when taking genuine pleasure in making ordinary, every day moments more meaningful, beautiful or special. It also signifies fulfilment through recipes and tweaks to your home interiors.

“I’m not hygge expert, that’s why we have Marie in to talk about it and discuss exactly what it is, but what I do understand is it stands for nurturing and being cosy, which is what we think is part of our ethos, added Alison.

“It’s about cosiness and we hope that we can help our customers out with that, as in the winter everyone is wanting to be indoors and all cosy.”

Marie’s book also features contributions from everyday Danes and experts on the term, who all talk about savouring simple pleasures, nurturing and enjoying good times with great people.

Visitors will also have the chance to buy their loved ones hygge themed Christmas gifts from the market, including Scandinavian homeware from Att Pynta, cosy embroidered slippers or a range of Danish ceramics at the market.

Marie Tourell Søderberg’s book signing starts at 2pm and runs until 4pm on Sunday.

Free entry - visit eventbrite.co.uk or eastvillagelondon.co.uk to book your tickets.

