Cyclist killed following collision with lorry in Silvertown

16:39 09 February 2017

The scene of the collision in Silvertown (picture: Jay Stewart)

The scene of the collision in Silvertown (picture: Jay Stewart)

Jay Stewart

A cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry in Silvertown.

The scene of the collision (picture: Jay Stewart)

The incident happened in Knights Road, at the junction with North Woolwich Road, shortly before 1.30pm today.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended but the man, who was in his 30s, was found to be suffering from critical injuries and died at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. The first of our medics arrived at the scene in under seven minutes.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a patient died at the scene.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that the driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and that no arrests have been made.

Enquiries are underway to locate the cyclist’s next of kin.

There are still road closures and diversions in place, with motorists advised to avoid the area, which is close to West Silvertown DLR station.

Officers from the Met’s Roads Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet @MetCC.

The cyclist was the third to be killed in London in just four days.

A woman died in hospital following a collision with a coach in Whitechapel during the Monday morning rush-hour. On the same day, another female cyclist died after a suspected hit-and-run in Edmonton.

