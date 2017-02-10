Search

Custom House library set to close for month-long refurbishment

07:00 10 February 2017

Custom House Library which is closing for refurbishment

Enhanced event spaces, quieter homework areas and improved wifi are just some of the improvements set to come to Custom House library as part of a refurbishment project.

The library, in Prince Regent Lane, will be closed from Monday, February 20 until the week beginning Monday, March 20 to allow work to take place.

It will see the layout of the library changed and the appearance improved, with repairs to the roof and guttering and the interior walls repainted.

The library will be open as normal until 5.30pm on Saturday, February 18, with the dates of any items due to be returned while the library is closed extended until Monday, March 27.

Custom House Community Neighbourhood Team has been working with groups who regularly use the library to make alternative arrangements or find other venues for a month.

Library card holders can use any of the council’s nine other libraries.

Cllr Ken Clark, cabinet member for building communities, public affairs, regeneration and planning, said: “Our libraries are more than buildings housing books, films and music for people to borrow. They are vital assets for our residents and focal points within our communities.

“The work we are carrying out at Custom House library is continued evidence or our commitment to our library services, ensuring local people can get the best possible benefit from it.”

