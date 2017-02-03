Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is punched and threatened with metal bar in robbery over eggs theft

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a "vicious, cowardly attack" on a Canning Town shopkeeper. Met Police

Police investigating a violent robbery of a shopkeeper have released CCTV footage of four men wanted in connection with the incident.

The 41-year-old shopkeeper, who was alone in the premises at the time, tried to prevent a man from stealing two trays of eggs from the store in Hermit Road, Canning Town.

He chased the man into the street where he was confronted by the same person along with three other men.

When the shopkeeper tried to retreat back inside, he was followed by the four suspects who then kicked and punched him.

They brandished a bottle and hit the retailer over the head with it after he tried to fight back.

He was also threatened with a metal bar but managed to grab it from his assailants.

During the attack, one of the suspects walked behind the counter and stole cash from the till.

All four men then fled the scene and got into a black vehicle which drove off in the direction of Bethell Avenue.

Detectives now wish to speak with four men following the robbery at 8:55am on October 23 last year.

They are all described as being of Asian appearance and are aged 19 to 24.

The first suspect had a beard and wore his hair in small bun. He was wearing a green jacket and dark shorts.

The second suspect had a long beard and was wearing a grey North Face jacket and grey Adidas tracksuit trousers.

Suspect three was wearing a black Raiders hooded top and an ankle-length grey garment with stripes resembling a sarong. He had facial hair.

Suspect four had a beard and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes.

Pc Jim Hollick said: “This was a vicious, cowardly attack on a man who was simply doing his job. It is lucky that the victim’s injuries were not more serious.

“We are determined to bring those responsible for this robbery to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, on Twitter @MetCC or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.