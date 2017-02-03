Search

Advanced search

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is punched and threatened with metal bar in robbery over eggs theft

08:12 03 February 2017

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a "vicious, cowardly attack" on a Canning Town shopkeeper.

Met Police

Police investigating a violent robbery of a shopkeeper have released CCTV footage of four men wanted in connection with the incident.

The 41-year-old shopkeeper, who was alone in the premises at the time, tried to prevent a man from stealing two trays of eggs from the store in Hermit Road, Canning Town.

He chased the man into the street where he was confronted by the same person along with three other men.

When the shopkeeper tried to retreat back inside, he was followed by the four suspects who then kicked and punched him.

They brandished a bottle and hit the retailer over the head with it after he tried to fight back.

He was also threatened with a metal bar but managed to grab it from his assailants.

During the attack, one of the suspects walked behind the counter and stole cash from the till.

All four men then fled the scene and got into a black vehicle which drove off in the direction of Bethell Avenue.

Detectives now wish to speak with four men following the robbery at 8:55am on October 23 last year.

They are all described as being of Asian appearance and are aged 19 to 24.

The first suspect had a beard and wore his hair in small bun. He was wearing a green jacket and dark shorts.

The second suspect had a long beard and was wearing a grey North Face jacket and grey Adidas tracksuit trousers.

Suspect three was wearing a black Raiders hooded top and an ankle-length grey garment with stripes resembling a sarong. He had facial hair.

Suspect four had a beard and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes.

Pc Jim Hollick said: “This was a vicious, cowardly attack on a man who was simply doing his job. It is lucky that the victim’s injuries were not more serious.

“We are determined to bring those responsible for this robbery to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, on Twitter @MetCC or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Canning Town

Latest Newham News Stories

How will the Tube strike affect Newham?

16 minutes ago Jon King
The Tube strike will cause travel misery for thousands of people Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Tube bosses have warned commuters of possible disruption if a planned strike goes ahead next week publishing an underground map showing affected routes and stations.

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is robbed

08:12 Kat Hopps
Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a

Police investigating a violent robbery of a shopkeeper have released CCTV footage of four men wanted in connection with the incident.

Canning Town

Woolwich Ferry strike continues today

07:18 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Strike action means that the Woolwich Ferry is not running today, as the second of 12 planned days of industrial action takes place.

London

Newham councillor targeted by racist trolls online

Yesterday, 17:52 Kat Hopps
Cllr Seyi Akiwowo speaking at the European Youth Hearings.

A Newham councillor has voiced her shock at becoming the target of hundreds of racist internet trolls from across Europe and America.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

Sheena Boll

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now