Tributes to ‘Superman’ brother and son Gurdip Johal killed in A12 lorry crash

Gurdip Johal. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO Archant

The sister of the lorry driver tragically killed in the A12 lorry crash in Essex has spoke of her family’s heartbreaking loss.

Thirty-year-old Gurdip Johal, an experienced mechanic and HGV driver who was living in Witham, was killed on Wednesday when the lorry he was driving careered off Coleman’s Bridge and onto the A12 below at Witham.

The load on board, 26 tonnes of industrial batteries, caught fire in the crash, but no other cars were involved.

Mannie Kaur, Gurdip’s sister, said her brother had been driving heavy goods vehicles for 10 years and she believes something must have happened out of her brother’s control to cause the crash.

She said: “Rest in Peace to my Superman, Gurdip. The best older brother I could ever ask for. Life won’t ever be the same without you – you didn’t deserve what happened to you.

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Picture: ERIN BRISTOW The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Picture: ERIN BRISTOW

“I’ll take care of our mother and younger brother, just like you did since we were born.

“I’ll love you always and forever till I’m with you. It feels like a nightmare I can’t wake up from ... my only family is my mum and brother.”

Gurdip was married and moved from London to Essex a few months ago. He leaves behind his mother, his sister and his younger brother.

The crash, which happened at 3.40pm, caused severe congestion for several days afterwards.

Initially the road was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening late on Wednesday.

The southbound carriageway was closed completely between Marks Tey and Boreham for 36 hours while firefighters and the Environment Agency worked to safely remove the dangerous industrial batteries.

The owner of the batteries also attended to help in their safe removal.

Southbound motorists faced lengthy diversions through Braintree and the A120 while the closure was in place.

Due to the extent of the damage to the lorry, police spent nearly three days searching the wreckage to ensure there were no other casualties. They reopened the road completely on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday the B1389 remained closed at Coleman’s Bridge, with emergency repairs taking place. The crash caused extensive damage to the bridge railings as the lorry careered off the edge.