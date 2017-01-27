Search

Advanced search

Trial to decide future of Beckton marina

11:47 27 January 2017

Leigh-Jane Miller outside Bow County Court in November

Leigh-Jane Miller outside Bow County Court in November

Archant

A marina owner ordered to leave her site by City Hall says she is feeling “hopeful” after a judge said her case must go to trial.

Gallions Point marina owner Leigh-Jane MillerGallions Point marina owner Leigh-Jane Miller

Leigh-Jane Miller, 45, and her 74-year-old father, Eric, face eviction from Gallions Point Marina on Royal Albert Island by the Mayor of London’s office despite being its leasehold owners for the last 25 years.

They were ordered to attend Bow County Court on Tuesday, following an adjourned hearing in November, after refusing to respond to a Transport for London (TfL) eviction notice sent on behalf of the Greater London Authority (GLA) last September.

However, district judge Jonathan Gaunt was “not satisfied the GLA had shown a right to immediate possession” according to barrister Colin Challenger who is Miss Miller’s legal representative.

The case will now receive a full trial before a circuit judge at Central London County Court, which is likely to be in May.

Miss Miller said the hearing “went very well”, adding that she felt “hopeful” about the trial.

Albert Island was designated an “enterprise zone” by former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

A partner is being sought to “develop a significant site within the Royal Docks Enterprise Zone for new employment generating uses, potentially including industrial and a commercial boatyard”.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The redevelopment of Albert Island forms an important part of the regeneration of the Royal Docks, creating an international business district, creating local jobs and growth.

“The Greater London Authority (GLA) has publicised the development opportunity and given every opportunity to existing tenants in temporary occupation to apply or partner potential bidders for space on the development.

“There is now an ongoing court process in regards to the tenancy of one temporary occupant.”

Related articles

Keywords: Boris Johnson Greater London Authority London

Latest Newham News Stories

Trial to decide future of Beckton marina

23 minutes ago Kat Hopps
Leigh-Jane Miller outside Bow County Court in November

A marina owner ordered to leave her site by City Hall says she is feeling “hopeful” after a judge said her case must go to trial.

Boris Johnson

Increasing cost of homes near Newham’s Crossrail stations

09:00 Sophie Morton
Crossrail has had an impact on house prices in Newham (picture: Jonathan Brady/PA)

There’s good news if you live close to one of Newham’s soon-to-be Elizabeth line stations – house prices have risen by more than 50 per cent over the past decade.

Forest Gate

Stabbing in Forest Gate leaves teenager with head injury

08:56 Sebastian Murphy-Bates
A 16-year-old was stabbed in Forest Gate

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed yesterday.

London hospital

Royal Docks steam coaster ship thrown a lifeline

07:00 Jon King
The SS Robin. Picture: Ambrose Greenway

The last complete steam coaster ship in the world may have escaped the scrapyard.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Join In: How well do you know Newham’s train stations? Try our quiz to find out

Could you identify West Ham station from close up?

East Ham and Plaistow jobcentres to close

Plaistow jobcentre in Balaam Street is closing, the DWP has announced

BREAKING NEWS: Drug dealing duo jailed for killing

Abbass

Cab driver opens up world war-themed cafe in Manor Park

Paul Charters at his cafe Poppy Pantry

Plaistow man charged with driving crimes

A man will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Feburary 13 after being charged with multiple driving offences.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now