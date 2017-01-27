Trial to decide future of Beckton marina

A marina owner ordered to leave her site by City Hall says she is feeling “hopeful” after a judge said her case must go to trial.

Leigh-Jane Miller, 45, and her 74-year-old father, Eric, face eviction from Gallions Point Marina on Royal Albert Island by the Mayor of London’s office despite being its leasehold owners for the last 25 years.

They were ordered to attend Bow County Court on Tuesday, following an adjourned hearing in November, after refusing to respond to a Transport for London (TfL) eviction notice sent on behalf of the Greater London Authority (GLA) last September.

However, district judge Jonathan Gaunt was “not satisfied the GLA had shown a right to immediate possession” according to barrister Colin Challenger who is Miss Miller’s legal representative.

The case will now receive a full trial before a circuit judge at Central London County Court, which is likely to be in May.

Miss Miller said the hearing “went very well”, adding that she felt “hopeful” about the trial.

Albert Island was designated an “enterprise zone” by former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

A partner is being sought to “develop a significant site within the Royal Docks Enterprise Zone for new employment generating uses, potentially including industrial and a commercial boatyard”.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The redevelopment of Albert Island forms an important part of the regeneration of the Royal Docks, creating an international business district, creating local jobs and growth.

“The Greater London Authority (GLA) has publicised the development opportunity and given every opportunity to existing tenants in temporary occupation to apply or partner potential bidders for space on the development.

“There is now an ongoing court process in regards to the tenancy of one temporary occupant.”