Three Newham men to stand trial for Raja Ali murder

Five men have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey, charged with the murder of Raja Ali (pictured above). Met police

Three Newham men charged with the murder of 33-year-old Raja Ali are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey next year.

Mr Ali, of Elm Park, died following an assault in Stansgate Road, Dagenham, on Sunday, September 25.

Zakar Yunas, 21, of Rokeby Street, Stratford, Abubaker Omar-Bana, 26, of Rochford Close, East Ham and Jordon Archambie, 20, from Hesketh Road, Forest Gate have been remanded to appear at a pre-trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on January 27.

Dagenham men Mussa Jalo, 21, of Norfolk Road, and Daniel Paul Welch, 33, of Winstead Gardens, will also appear.

The trial is provisionally due to start on May 2 next year and is set to last up to six weeks, Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard today.

Three other men, two aged 21, one aged 26, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have all been bailed to a date in early January.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed to a date in mid-January.